Celebrating with Beardsley Farm and a butternut squash Mac and cheese

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– One year ago our friends from Beardsley Community Farms helped us kick off our first ever cooking segment in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen! Now they are back with a yummy butternut squash mac and cheese recipe, just in time for fall harvest! Enjoy the yummy recipe below!
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Serves 8 to 10
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch cubes, or 1 (15-ounce) bag frozen cubed butternut squash (do not thaw)
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
- 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 pound dry small pasta shells
- 1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)
- 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
Instructions
- Place the squash, milk, water, and salt in a large pot and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium, cover, and cook until the squash is tender, about 20 minutes. (If using frozen squash, it will be tender by the time it comes to a simmer, so do not cover and cook). Turn off the heat and set aside. Meanwhile, cook the pasta.
- Bring another large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain the pasta and set aside.
- Use an immersion blender to purée the milk and squash into a smooth sauce. Stir in the nutmeg and pepper. Add the cooked pasta, cheddar, Parmesan, and cream cheese, and stir until the pasta is evenly combined and the cheeses are melted.