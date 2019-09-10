Celebrating with Beardsley Farm and a butternut squash Mac and cheese

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Berean Christian School launched a new initiative this academic school year, called "Berean Blessings," where they collect weekly donations and later donate the funds to members of the East Tennessee community, on a monthly basis.

One of the first blessings of the year: 16-year-old recipient, Josh Zaleski, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 16.