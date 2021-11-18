KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The host of Own’s TREGAYE’s WAY and winner of Season 12 Food Network Star Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to the foods we enjoy. Now, as we prepare for another challenging holiday season, this food super star is available to share some timely suggestions for holiday hosting.

The gatherings may be smaller, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be creative. Let Tregaye show you how to spice up your holidays with good food. You’ll enjoy letting this famous “foodie” share her vast “hosting” experience.

Chef Tregaye learned the basics at Le Cordon Bleu, but soon realized that her love for cooking came from her youthful soul and love for fusion cuisine. As a successful, self-employed mother who relates best to a younger generation, Tregaye’s dream was to join Food Network, having previously competed on Guy’s Grocery Games and Cutthroat Kitchen. She went on to win season 12 Food Network Star, and since then has appeared on several other series. She currently lives in Atlanta with her husband and two sons. As of January 2021, Fraser started a new series called Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen. The series is produced by OWN and is on Discovery+. She also a host of Food networks “Cakealikes.”