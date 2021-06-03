KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re ready to get back to the movies, Central Cinema has announced their June schedule of showings.
In addition to movies at the theatre, Central Cinemas has teamed up again with Ijams Nature Center for the popular, ‘Movies Under The Stars,’ series. It kicks off Friday, June 4 at Ijams with the 1990’s classic, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Doors open at 7 pm; movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will be open. Chairs blankets are recommended. Tickets are $10.
Central Cinema back to a full schedule of movies
