Central Cinema back to a full schedule of movies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges of aggravated burglary stemming from a shooting during a home invasion that left one man dead.

According to court records Dewey Bowling and Caitlyn Ridenour went to 1100 Vermont Ave. on Tuesday, June 1, trying to retrieve money they believed they were owed. A verbal disagreement occurred and the two left the residence.