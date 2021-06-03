Central Cinema back to a full schedule of movies

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re ready to get back to the movies, Central Cinema has announced their June schedule of showings.
In addition to movies at the theatre, Central Cinemas has teamed up again with Ijams Nature Center for the popular, ‘Movies Under The Stars,’ series. It kicks off Friday, June 4 at Ijams with the 1990’s classic, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Doors open at 7 pm; movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will be open. Chairs blankets are recommended. Tickets are $10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

June 04 2021 02:00 pm

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.