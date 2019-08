KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Central Cinema opened its doors to the public, a year ago, providing the community with a “Neighborhood Movie House,” offering both classic films and first-run independent movies.

The movie theater also provides monthly educational series’ on cinema, plus a snack bar to keep those bellies full during back to back features at the movie house.

For more information on screenings, shows and cinematic series, check out the calendar.