KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cerebral Palsy Center is committed to helping individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities have the chance at fulfilling life with as much independence as possible. The Center operates programs for adults with Cerebral Palsy that focus on achieving unique and specific goals for each individual.

The Cerebral Palsy Center provides engaging activities Monday through Friday for adults and also has a residential program where adults with Cerebral Palsy live in their own apartment but might need supportive services.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

