NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center is decking the halls with boughs of holly and topping it off with more than 3 million lights and 15,000 poinsettias this holiday season!

Two million pounds of ice top off the holiday decorations with an ice sculpture exhibit called ICE: A Christmas Story, where ice carvers from Harbin, China detail the story of this beloved holiday classic.