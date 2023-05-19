KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tee off for a good cause and have the chance to win big too.

There are only a few spots left at an upcoming golfing tournament at the Gettysvue Country Club. The event will be on Monday, May 22 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Golfing participants can play for 125 dollars or 500 dollars as a team.

All players will have the chance to win 1 million dollars as well as other prizes and giveaways.

The proceeds will go back to benefit the nonprofit, Send Senior Citizen’s Love. Their mission is to bring smiles to seniors’ faces all over the country with personalized care packages for all occasions.

The organization was founded in 2019 by Ashley Lynch who says this was a great need during the isolation effects of Covid-19.

Ashley Lynch and Gabi Walsh filling care packages

After four years of hard work, they have delivered packages to seniors in all 50 states and other countries outside of the U.S.

This golf tournament is one of the many ways you can support funding for this growing nonprofit.

“The tournament is organized to raise funds for fighting isolation and loneliness in senior citizens,” says Lynch. “By participating, attendees directly contribute to making a positive impact on improving the quality of life for Senior Citizens World Wide.”

For more information and to get involved with the organization, visit their website, Instagram, and Facebook.