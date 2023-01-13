KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Black cats have been associated with bad luck, which has also tied them in to the unlucky day of Friday the 13th. However, as millions of homeowners have black cats as pets, many would say they aren’t so bad after all.

Talisa Cantrell, the founder and owner of Scruffy Cafe is an owner of a black cat who she refers to as a ‘true queen.’

“She’s the greatest,” Cantrell said.

As the business owner has a love for her feline friend, she is now spreading her affection to the many other cats that reside inside her business. At Scruffy Cafe, cat lovers can stop by and interact with kittens of all sizes for about an hour. It is strongly encouraged that you book before hand.

It’s a place where only good luck can be found, even on a day that’s considered unlucky. Learn more about Scruffy Cafe on their website.