KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kristen Combs, a Knoxville author, wrote the book “100 Things to Do in Knoxville Before You Die.”

The Detroit-born writer has lived in Knoxville for the past decade, and can even trace her grandparents to being in Tennessee back in 1796. She explains, “I’ve got some interesting characters in the family tree – my great great grandfather stabbed a man in November 1905 in a saloon here and got shot and killed in return – it’s the proverbial “don’t bring a knife to a gunfight”. So while I’m not originally from here, I’ve got strong roots!”

The author, who works for Visit Knoxville, loves sharing her passion for the Scruffy City with visitors. She says the book gives her a great outlet and provides great information to both newcomers and people who have lived here their entire lives.

The book includes topics like food, drink, music and entertainment, culture, shopping, and fashion. Combs even includes suggested itineraries, which are great for families, date nights, and lining up fun things to do this summer!

The book’s bio states, “Nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Knoxville maintains a small-town feel despite being Tennessee’s third largest city. And with some of the best views, brews, and venues in Maker City, you’ll want to make the most of your stay. 100 Things to Do in Knoxville Before You Die offers visitors and locals alike a diverse checklist of adventures and insider knowledge to construct the perfect itinerary.”

Combs has upcoming book signings at the Children’s Festival of Reading this Saturday and at Mabry Hazen’s Night at the Museum on the 24th, and Union Ave. on June 10th.

The book is $18 and available at the Visitors Center, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and several other local retailers. Follow along on Instagram/Facebook at @100thingsknoxville!

To learn more about the book, check out Kristen Comb’s website.