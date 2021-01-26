Checkmate! Chess makes big comeback thanks to streaming series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The popularity of Netflix’s show about chess, The Queen’s Gambit, has led to a surge in interest in the game and across the country chess sets are almost impossible to find.

Students who have newly discovered the game may find social distancing makes it difficult for them to challenge other players. However, for students attending online K-12 school, Tennessee Connections Academy, through the school’s chess club, students are able to engage with other chess-enthusiast classmates across the country for matches on virtual checkered boards.

Playing chess can be very beneficial to developing young minds. It can help teach children how to win and lose, how to focus, develops creativity, builds confidence and problem-solving skills and exercises the brain.