Cheers to “The Mountaineer” at Smoky Mountain Brewery

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for some grub after you get done exploring a hiking trail in the area, Smoky Mountain Brewery has crafted an awesome burger for you to try out.

“The Mountaineer” is a half-pound, freshly ground beef patty seasoned topped with pimento cheese, smoked cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon and shredded lettuce on a house-baked Kaiser roll.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”