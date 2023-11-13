KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chef Gaye is in the kitchen and cooking up some Thanksgiving recipes that will leave your guests wanting more.

Recipe Details:

Tony Chachere’s Injected Bacon Wrapped Turkey

1-11-12 lb Turkey

1 bottle Tony Chachere Creole Butter and Jalepeno Injectable Marinade

Tony Chachere Bold Seasoning

1 1/2 pound maple or applewood bacon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Inject Turkey using 1-1/2 oz marinade for 1 lb of meat 1 inch apart. Inject breasts, legs, thighs and wings. Sprinkle Tony’s Bold Seasoning on outside. Wrap bacon all over Turkey in a weave pattern using toothpicks to hold in place. Place in baking pan. Place in oven for 3 hours. After 2 hours check. If bacon is getting too brown cover with foil for the remainder hour. Check internal temperature of breast-165 degrees is ideal.