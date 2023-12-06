KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chef Gaye Sandoz is in the kitchen with the Living East Tennessee team and cooking up something festive this holiday season!
Praline Pecan Honey Baked Ham
1 Smoked Ham (10-12 Pounds)
1/2 Cup Dark Brown Sugar, Firmly Packed
1 bottle Honey Ham Marinade
Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning
1 Cup Pecans, Chopped
1 cup brown sugar
Directions:
- Score top of ham. Inject with marinade.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the ham on a rack. Press topping into ham. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 12-15 minutes per pound.
- Remove the ham from the oven and remove the foil. Baste ham with juice.
- Let rest for 5 minutes.
Praline Poke Cake
1 Box Butter Pecan Cake Mix
3/4 Cup Butter, Melted
1/4 Cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade
4 Whole Eggs
1 Cup Whole Milk
1/2 Cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade
1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk|
2 Tablespoons Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade
3/4 Cup Pecans, Roughly Chopped
Making the Cake:
- Line a 9×13-inch pan with nonstick foil.
- In a large bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter, 1/4 cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade, eggs and milk. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 325°F for 23-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Adding the Filling:
- Cool the cake slightly, 3-5 minutes.
- Using a wooden spoon, poke holes into the cake around 2 inches apart.
- Pour or inject 1/2 cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade into the holes.
Making the Topping:
- In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and 2 tablespoons Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade. Heat for 2-3 minutes or until warmed through and slightly thickened.
- Spoon over the cake and garnish with chopped pecans. Enjoy!