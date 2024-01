KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We always love having Chef Gaye Sandoz in the kitchen with us here on Living East Tennessee, and this time she is making sure your tailgate table is ready with the ultimate side dish/appetizer!

The Tony’s Touchdown Dip is a recipe inspired by Chef Ryan Andre and is such a savory and slightly spicy way to come to the table this winter.

For the full recipe, just visit their website.