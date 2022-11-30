KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio.

Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Chef Mo is well known around East Tennessee as a common face at festivals throughout the region. With the 2022 festival season coming to a close ahead of the winter months your last chance to catch Chef Mo will be the Foothills Holiday Market in Maryville on December 3rd. But Chef Mo is available for any of your catering needs and will be opening his café on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Brunch kicks off on January 8th and will run from 10am through 3pm. For more information visit Chef Mo’s website.