KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo makes his inaugural appearance bringing his secret spice blends and love of great food to the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

Chef Mo is a staple at events here in East Tennessee, you are able to find his booth at most popular festivals and concerts. Priding himself on making fresh to order food with delicious ingredients, Chef Mo has built up a reputation around the region as a talented and versatile chef. Before Covid shut down the Chef Mo Sunday Brunch that was held weekly at Chef Mo’s Cafe where he also hosts events for the community. The extremely popular Sunday Brunch will be opening back up come January 2023 so make sure you stay up-to-date with all things Chef Mo, including his secret spice blends that are available for purchase. Add a bit of the Chef Mo magic to your meals.

For more information or to order catering services visit the Chef Mo website.