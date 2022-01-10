KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local father and chef puts his best into a fundraiser you won’t want to miss out on.

Chef Scott Whittaker was in the Living East Tennessee kitchen showing us how to make a meal everyone will be talking about.

Charcuterie boards are known for a select variety of meats and cheeses, but Chef Scott goes way beyond that. He prepares boards that can feed up to 200 people.

By using popular themed meals, Chef Scott can make a full board from tacos to sandwiches, to even sushi. Whether you are hosting a party or heading out to a tailgate, meal boards are a must have, and Chef Scott is ready to take your order.

All meal board orders will go towards the Powell Middle School cheerleaders, as they head to a National championship next month. Chef Scott, father of a Powell cheerleader, is excited to do what he loves while also benefitting a team who is up for a big title.

This is the first time the Powell Middle School cheerleader’s are heading to nationals.

To support Chef Scott and the Powell Middle School cheer team, visit his website.