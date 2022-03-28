KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s National “Stick it on a stick” day and Chef Scott Whittaker is in the kitchen with grilled ribs, fruit skewers, and a pine-berry dessert that looks like spring in a bowl.

It is always a pleasure when the Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker is in the Living East Tennessee kitchen. Today we are celebrating “stick it on a stick” day with teriyaki fruit skewers, the watermelon in particular taking on the completely unexpected profile of grilled salmon. Chef Scott pairs the grilled fruit skewers with fall-off-the-bone ribs and for dessert, a traditional East Tennessee dish that features Pine-berries, a delicious fruit that is currently at the tail end of its growing season meaning abundant availability in your local grocery store.

For more information visit the Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker’s Facebook page.