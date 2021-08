KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a regular session. The meeting comes as students and staff in Knox County Schools returned to classes earlier this week for the start of another school year - with the option of wearing masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and rising cases of COVID-19 among pediatric patients in Tennessee hospitals.

Currently, Knox County Schools does not have a mask mandate in place for students or staff; opting instead to let families make the choice for their students. While mask-wearing is encouraged by school officials, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all students regardless of vaccination status should be wearing masks indoors, students in Knox County have the choice.