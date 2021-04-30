Chelsea Haynes embarks on a new adventure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee storyteller Chelsea Haynes is about to embark on a new adventure. Haynes announced on Living East Tennessee she will be taking on a new job opportunity in Missouri.



Haynes has served as storyteller and fill-in host on Living East Tennessee since the show’s launch. She’s taken Living East Tennessee viewers on many adventures, exploring East Tennessee. In addition to her “Chow with Chelsea,” segments visiting restaurants in the area, she’s helped shine the spotlight on many non-profits and bring attention to community efforts across many platforms.

Haynes is known for her contagious, positive personality and her desire to share stories that bring joy and make a difference. We wish her the very best on this next chapter and we are so grateful for her service and dedication to East Tennessee and our viewers.

