GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – SeeMoreSmokies.com has something for everyone from attractions, to accommodations, to elegant dining experiences such as Cherokee Grill and Smokehouse.

The Cherokee Grill and Smokehouse team take great pride in giving dining guests an elegant experience in the Great Smoky Mountains. From their signature top quality steaks to their local favorite crab cakes, there is something for even the pickiest of eaters at Cherokee Grill and Smokehouse. If you are not sure what to pair with your steak, seek assistance from the knowledgeable staff that will have a variety of insightful recommendations to offer.

You cannot go wrong visiting the Cherokee Grill and Smokehouse which is a part of the Copper Cellar family of restaurants, if you are looking for a bit to eat and to experience the tastes of East Tennessee find a Copper Cellar restaurant near you.

SeeMoreSmokies.com offers great deals and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the Great Smoky Mountains a world renown destination for visitors.

To view the menu or to get more information visit the Cherokee Grill and Smokehouse website.