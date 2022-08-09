KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort.

Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960.

They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that is ready to help all in any financial circumstance. They provide care to thousands of people who are uninsured people in Tennessee. The specialize dental, primary care, mental health and so much more. Currently, they are now offering optometry services at their Lenoir City location.

The whole family is able to receive services such as eye exams, treatments for conditions, eyeglasses, and more.

Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Suzanne Bailey, says they will be soon expanding their optometry services to other locations.

For more information and to set up an appointment for eye services, visit their website.