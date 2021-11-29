KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An organization that helps children in foster care is giving you the opportunity to make a difference.

Child Help is a non-profit that helps meet the physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual needs of abused, neglected, and at-risk children. They serve 17 counties in East Tennessee and help find proper placement for children in the foster care system.

Turkey Creek is hosting the Budweiser Clydesdales on Wednesday, December 1st from 3:00 to 7:00 pm and will also be holding many activities to get in on. Live music and even Mrs. Clause will be there making sure you are having a good time.

Child Help will be involved and setting up ways you can give back to the foster system community. They are asking for donations that will go towards children in the foster care system’s gift list. There is also other ways to get involved with Child Help.

To make a donation or more information on Child Help, visit their website.