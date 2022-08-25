KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the school year gets underway, you or your child’s next read can be one of a Knoxville author.

Steve Roberts got inspiration for his latest book Baking is Messy and So is Life from his own family members. The story revolves around a mother and daughter who continue to build their bond over baking. Roberts said that even though the story features fun elements like a magic oven, it also teaches some important life lessons.

“It’s about forgiveness, overcoming greed and betrayal, and redemption. It’s just a sweet story. At the end of the story, it says, ‘Baking is messy and so is life. That’s why we wear aprons,'” said Roberts.

Roberts wrote the entire book at the counter of an eatery in Knoxville. He credits Rami’s Café for not only keeping his coffee cup filled daily, but for also giving him a space to foster his creativity.

As for his next endeavor, Roberts said that he is working on a collection of shorts stories which he hopes will be released sometime next spring. In the meantime, you can purchase Baking is Messy and So is Life right now. Roberts encourages people to support local and buy his book at Union Ave Books, but it is also available for purchases at places like Barnes & Noble and Amazon.