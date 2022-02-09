KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Black History Month gives everyone a chance to learn more and get in on important conversations.

The Knox County Public Library is helping parents and children to celebrate Black History Month.

They offer many books and all locations that are not only about black history, but East Tennessee black history.

Mary Pom Claiborne, Assistant Director for Marketing, Communications, and Development, shared her favorite books that help bridge conversations about women’s suffrage, education, and more in black history.

The Knox Co. Public Library is continuing to hold various events that bring our community together through reading.

On Sunday, Feb 27, The East Tennessee History Center will be holding a screening of “The Lost World of East Knoxville: A Walk with Bob Booker, at 2:00pm. This is just one of many efforts the Knox Co. Public Library holds every month.

A big effort the library is doing is their “Read a Million Hours” through Read City. Celebrities like Mark Cuban have been cheering on Knox County to encourage kids to read and log their hours. As of February 2022, a total number of 50,000 hours have already been logged.

For more information on the Knox Co. Public Library or to find the location nearest you, visit their website.