KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your child’s imagination running wild while reading into the summer.

On Saturday, May 21 the Knox County Public Library will be holding their Children’s Festival of Reading at the World’s Fair Park, all happening there in honor of the 40 year anniversary.

Bring out the family from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and enjoy a day full authors, illustrators, arts & crafts, and more.

Kid friendly vendors will also have something when you stop by their booths. Join The Muse, Zoo Knoxville, One World Circus, and many more who are ready to entertain your little ones.

For more information on the event and library locations, visit their website.