OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge celebrates the 2022 International Festival.

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is thrilled to be putting on their 2022 International Festival which kicks off Saturday February 26th and runs from 10am to 4pm. The Festival features a variety of cultures throughout the world through performances, food, children’s activities, and more. From art to music, there is something for everyone at the International Festival. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum and the event is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

For more information or to purchase tickets to this Oak Ridge tradition visit the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge website.