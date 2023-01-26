KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the Lunar New Year has passed, the celebration is continuing in East Tennessee as the Knoxville Chinese Culture organization hosts the East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival. It’s taking place on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Cox Auditorium at the University of Tennessee Alumni Memorial Building.

The festival brings together many local Chinese organizations for an afternoon of singing, dance, martial arts, and other performances to celebrate the coming of Spring according to the organization. The festival will feature Special Guest Yao Lu from Atlanta who will play a traditional Chinese instrument over modern musical tracks.

It is a ticketed event. Tickets that are remaining range from 6-9 dollars. Pricing is based on where guests choose to sit.

It’s a time that those of all ages and families can enjoy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.