KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say we carry most of our stress in our shoulder’s and back’s.

Have you ever noticed how stress affects your posture and poses? Finding relief in stress can be physical change rather than a mental one.

Local company, Summit Chiropractic, focuses on providing a restorative health experience. Appointments go further than structural care. “We work to get your body out of its constant fight or flight and into a deep, restorative healing state,” says Dr. Ryan Teeter.

Teeter says a large part of his practice is women. Whether it’s the working woman who is over-scheduled or the mom who carries so much of the load for her family, they often experience a ongoing stage of stress. Teeter says there are ways to stay mindful and alert when it comes to your stress levels. Ensuring daily movement, fresh air, and reflecting on your weeks ahead can train your body and mind to be stress free.

Summit Chiropractic will be one of many at WATE Six on Your Side’s Women Spectacular this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19. Stop by their booth to start a stress and pain relief journey with them.