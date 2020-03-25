Choice One Plumbing offers discounted services amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choice One Plumbing shares its passion for the East Tennessee community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is taking precautionary measures to continue to service East Tennesseeans with plumbing issues by offering 20 percent off of all services during this global crisis.

The company is also offering financing options for families with limited to no income, through a local financial partner, to make sure all of their plumbing needs are met, during this unprecedented time in American history.