Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Choice One Plumbing offers discounted services amid coronavirus pandemic

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choice One Plumbing shares its passion for the East Tennessee community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is taking precautionary measures to continue to service East Tennesseeans with plumbing issues by offering 20 percent off of all services during this global crisis.

The company is also offering financing options for families with limited to no income, through a local financial partner, to make sure all of their plumbing needs are met, during this unprecedented time in American history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.