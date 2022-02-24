KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this episode of Pet of the Week the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley shares Cholula. Although her namesake is spicy, she is the sweetest girl that you will ever meet.

Cholula is still a puppy herself but has had quite the life, having a litter of puppies already. But luckily the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley was able to find homes for all of Cholula’s puppies, now it is time to find this young momma her forever home. Although Cholula is named after a hot sauce, her personality is anything but spicy. She loves to play and be showered with attention but most of all she wants to sit in your lap and be close to her human family.

For more information on how you can help support the organization’s efforts or to see the animal currently up for adoption visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website.