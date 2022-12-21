KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With a new album ‘Appalachian Christmas’ that debuted at number one on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart, Chosen Road brings their soulful sound to Knoxville.

Chosen Road blends traditional Gospel with Appalachian Bluegrass to create a unique sound that embodies the spirit of the region. Their music has a mass appeal, leading to their 2020 recording ‘Appalachian Worship’ reaching number four on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums, remaining on the list for thirty weeks.

Chosen Road brings their Appalachian Christmas Tour to Loveland Baptist tonight at 7pm. This is a free concert presented by Loveland Baptist and all are welcome to attend. For more information visit the Chosen Road website.