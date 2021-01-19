CHOW WITH CHELSEA: 35 North

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Farragut is now home to a brand-new fast food experience featuring food trucks from all across East Tennessee.

35 North, a gathering place for food and beverage, is putting a spin on the traditional idea of a food truck park. With both indoor and outdoor seating, Ryan Hartwell, general manager of 35 North said this foodie experience pairs local food trucks with craft brews, wine and rare whiskeys and bourbons.

Hartwell said the mission of 35 North is to give local food trucks an opportunity to shine and to still be successful throughout the cold, winter months. With the ability to feature just three food trucks at a time, there’s always going to be a wide variety of delicious food and great drinks at 35 North. Check out the daily schedule at 35 North and support local businesses by indulging in some of the best food trucks around town.