CHOW WITH CHELSEA: An island inspired grilled cheese sammy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Serve up summer with this Caribbean style sandwich for National Grilling Month: a jerk chicken grilled cheese!
Ingredients
- chicken thighs
- 1 sweet onion
- Walkerswood Jerk Seasoning
- Mango Jalapeno Jam
- Sourdough bread
- honey butter
- arugula
- smoked gouda cheese slices
Instructions
- Season chicken thighs with Walkerswood Jerk Seasoning. (Chicken should marinate up to 24 hours to have the best flavor.) Once chicken has marinated, cook chicken on the skillet or the grill, and slice into thin slices.
- Slice up onions and saute in the skillet with honey butter. Slice up sourdough bread and butter one side of each bread with butter. Place the buttered slices of bread on the skillet.
- Spread mango jalapeno jam on the other side of the bread, and layer with jerk chicken slices. On the other slide of bread, melt cheese and add sauteed onions and arugula.
- Place both slices of bread together and voila! Enjoy!