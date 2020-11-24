CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant & Grill is home to a rich legacy of East Tennessee history.

The restaurant has the bragging rights to being Sevierville’s oldest restaurant and maintains the Stokley Family tradition of excellence and character with down-home Southern cooking to more than one million visitors every single year.

The restaurant is known for its famous apple fritters and mint julep which are fan favorites amongst those who step foot inside of their barn doors.

Stop in today for an incredible meal with unbeatable week-day lunch specials.