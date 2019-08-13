CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Beaver’s Dough Joe #PaintsTheTownPurple to #EndALZ

1  of  3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beaver’s Dough Joe opened its doors to the public less than a year ago, providing both dough(nuts) and joe to the East Tennessee community.

Now, they have joined the fight to #EndAlz, as they #PaintTheTownPurple with purple donuts and “forget me nots,” for the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter.

Stop by this ‘dough-joe’ to purchase your purple doughnut and a remember a loved one, who has been diagnosed with and/or has passed away from this fatal disease.

You can also join the fight to #EndALZ by walking for a cause with the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

