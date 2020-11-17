CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Benefit Your Life Bakery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Staying healthy and indulging in sweets sounds like an oxymoron to many. Yet for one local bakery in East Tennessee, it’s all about satisfying that sweet tooth and staying healthy while doing it.

Pam Hill, founder of Benefit Your Life Bakery, is dedicated to providing East Tennesseans with gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto options to make life a bit easier for those living with celiac disease, gluten intolerances, common food allergies and those simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

From breads and pasta to cupcakes and cookies, the bakery’s wide array of menu items is sure to satisfy any craving, whether salty or sweet.

The bakery’s doors are open Monday- Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop in today for a sweet treat and take-away items that can be made at home with friends and family!