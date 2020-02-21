CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Big Ed’s Pizza

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Ed’s Pizza has been rolling in the dough for 50 years!

This pizza joint kicked off its grand anniversary celebration earlier this month, paying homage to the late Big Ed and his son David, who took over after his passing in 1998.

Melissa Neusel, current owner of Big Ed’s Pizza, said this celebration is the perfect way to pay homage to her late father-in-law, Big Ed, and her late husband, David.

Stop in today for the perfect pie and special half-century paraphernalia, all year long!