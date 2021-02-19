CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Blackie Chan’s Sushi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past 23 years, Chef Chris Richard has dedicated his life to learning the ins and outs of the food industry. With humble beginnings in fast food kitchens that led to culinary opportunities in high-end restaurants, Richard has had a broad range of training inside of the cookhouse.

Richard learned how to roll sushi at a local restaurant in East Tennessee where his supervisor began to call him “Blackie Chan,” a term that was not meant to uplift Richard, rather to discourage him and tear him down. However, he took the insult by the horns and made it his motivation to keep chasing his dreams.

“By the time I finish my career in Knoxville, everybody in town will know who Blackie Chan is,” he declared and has worked hard since to make his dream come to fruition: his own pop-up sushi spot.

Now, Richard is the only permanent resident inside of Farragut’s new food truck park: 35 North.

Richard now lovingly embraces the name “Blackie Chan” and said his main focus is not only to give his customers great food, but to educate them about what they’re eating.

He’s excited about his new partnership with 35 North, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Stop in at 35 North Tuesdays-Sundays to visit Richard and sample the spins he’s put on his delectable sushi rolls. Poke bowls are half-off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and don’t forget to ask for the “dragon egg,” as a part of Blackie Chan’s secret menu.