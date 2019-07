PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE)- Cool down this summer with Curl de la Creme, a rolled ice cream shop serving Thai-style ice cream, that Americans went crazy over nearly four years ago.

This sister-owned shop in East Tennessee is sure to keep you cool this summer and your taste buds content!

Visit them in Pigeon Forge at 2656 Parkway, Suite 6, Pigeon Forge TN 37863.