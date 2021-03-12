CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Farmacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Creating the perfect cure for the community to enjoy is how one local restaurant owner defined her calling here on Earth.

Bettina Hamblin, owner of the Farmacy, shared her redemption story of grace after battling a season of darkness in her former years.

Through flavor, Hamblin chronicled how God’s favor for her life divinely played out through a catering business that ultimately led to her restaurant: The Farmacy.

With farm to table meals that are truly committed to serving up goodness from more than 13 local purveyors, Hamblin affirmed that every single meal served at the Farmacy comes with a side of love, kindness and commitment to service.

Hamblin is grateful to be woman in the restaurant industry that can provide leadership, mentorship, affection and dedication to not only her customers but to her staff as well.

Open seven days a week, the Farmacy continues to provide the “perfect prescription” for all of its visitors. Stop in to visit Bettina and her crew to chow down on a delicious meal, take aesthetically pleasing pictures and enjoy the ambiance at their new Bearden location, located at 5018 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919.