CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Grilled Peach and Basil Galette

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Feelin’ peachy?

Throw some peaches on the grill and create this delicious sweet treat with this step by step recipe from grill-master Patrick Hoffman.

Grilled Peach and Basil Galette

Ingredients

6 Large, firm peaches, halved and pitted

1 Tbsp canola oil

1/3 cup sugar

¼ cup fresh basil, julienned

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp corn starch

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 package (2 crusts) premade pie crust

Nonstick cooking spray

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 Tbsp Turbinado sugar, or granulated sugar

Tools

Mixing bowl

8-9” cast iron skillet

Baking pan, square or rectangular

Oven mitts

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill, then reduce to medium heat. Temperature should be close to 400 degrees. Brush cut side of peaches with canola oil, and place cut side down directly onto grill grates. Grill 3 minutes until lightly browned and lined. Remove from heat and cool.

2. Cut peaches into wedges, then toss in a bowl with ½ cup sugar, basil, cornstarch, vanilla, and lemon juice.

3. Roll out crusts. Spray a 9” cast iron skillet with non-stick spray, and place one crust into the bottom, allowing the edges to come up the sides. Arrange peach slices inside crust (I prefer a pinwheel or star pattern). There may be some leftover, so just serve them on pound cake with a little whipped cream. Fold edges of crust over the peaches. There will be an opening in the middle. Using cookie cutters or a knife, cut shapes out of the remaining pie crust. Arrange around the edge of the pie and in towards the center. Use any shapes you like.

4. Place a metal baking pan upside down on grill grates, and set skillet on top. Close the lid, and grill 40 minutes. Check at the 20 minute time mark to make sure crust is not burning. If crust is browning too quickly, place a piece of foil loosely over the pie.

5. Remove from the grill and allow to cool for 30 minutes. Slice and serve with whipped cream or ice cream.