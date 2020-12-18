CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Haynes Family Coconut Cheesecake

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (WATE) – For years, a tradition in the Haynes family household is to make varying cheesecakes between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

This year’s recipe?: Low-Carb Coconut Cheesecake.

Ingredients:

Crust

1 ½ cups almond flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons low carb sugar substitute

½ cup butter melted

1/2 cup of macadamia nuts

Filling

32 ounces cream cheese or four 8 ounce blocks

¾ cup low carb sugar substitute

½ can coconut cream 13.5 ounce size

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or coconut extract

Icing

½ can coconut cream (13.5 ounce size)

¼ cup Truvia confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons cream cheese softened

Topping

1/2 cup of toasted coconut

1/2 cup of toasted macadamia nuts

Instructions:

Mix together crust ingredients and press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Refrigerate while preparing filling.

2. In a large bowl, beat together filling ingredients. Mix until smooth. (Note: will appear lumpy due to sugar substitute. Final product will be smooth).

3. Pour filling into crust and bake at 350°F for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 250°F and bake for another 75-90 minutes.

4. Allow to cool completely in the refrigerator for two hours. Run knife along edge of cake and remove springform side.

5. For frosting, beat together coconut cream, powdered sugar, and cream cheese until creamy.

6. Spread frosting over the cooled cake. Refrigerate for at least an hour before slicing.

7. For added color and coconut flavor, sprinkle some toasted coconut and macadamia nuts on top of the cheesecake.

8. ENJOY!