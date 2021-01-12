CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Homemade Texas-style chili

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Turn up the heat in the kitchen with this Texas-style chili!

While most chilis include a few staple ingredients, such as beans and tomatoes, Texas-style chili prides itself on only using chili peppers and meat. Here’s the recipe on this delicious chili recipe, cultivated from scratch.

Ingredients

3 ancho peppers

3 pasilla negro peppers

3 New Mexican dried peppers

2 pounds beef chuck cut into bite-sized cubes

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium sweet yellow onion chopped

3 jalapeno peppers chopped

2 hot serrano peppers

4 cloves garlic chopped

2 cups beef stock

2.5 cups water

4 tablespoons masa harina corn flour, for thickening, if desired

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

FOR SERVING: Chopped onion, spicy chili flakes, freshly chopped cilantro, lime wedges, crema or sour cream, Fritos or tortilla chips, whatever else you desire

Instructions

Create chili paste by roasting the peppers in a skillet. This allows the oils to be released from the peppers, which will make their flavor stronger when creating the chili paste.

2. Remove from heat and allow the peppers to cool. Remove the stems and pour out the seeds. Soak the peppers in hot water for 20 minutes, or until they are nice and soft.

3. Throw the peppers into a food processor, with 1/2 cup of water and salt. Blend until smooth.

4. Season beef in a large bowl with cumin, salt and pepper. Sear the beef and set aside.

5. Season chili pot with olive oil, jalapeño and onions. Cook for approximately 5 minutes. Add in garlic and chili paste and stir. Cook for approximately 5 minutes to allow the flavor to develop.

6. Add in broth, water, brown sugar, cinnamon, Worcestershire sauce, and masa and bring to a quick boil.

7. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for about 2 hours, or until the beef is very tender. Stir once every 30 minutes. If chili becomes too thick, loosen it up with water and/or beef stock.

8. Serve with your favorite toppings, and enjoy!