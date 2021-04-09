CHOW WITH CHELSEA: K-Town Krack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking to spice up meals in the kitchen? Look no further than K-Town Krack!

James “Boo” Johnson, founder and owner of K-Town Krack, has been perfecting a seasoning mix that began in his dorm room in Michigan nearly a decade ago. Now, the recipe is perfect with three different flavors: original, hot and ranch, with even more spice blends on the way.

Johnson not only has mixes available online and in grocery stores, but he and his team will also be opening three new food trucks in May and a storefront later in 2021.

Purchase K-Town Krack today!