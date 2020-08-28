CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Little Bread Puddings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pastry Chef Dane Little is putting a spin on this classic dessert: bread pudding.

Little has served as the pastry chef at Seasons Innovative Bar & Grille for the past few years, and has always had a passion for bread pudding, a top-selling dessert item at the restaurant.

Now, he has his own business selling Little Bread Puddings. With more than 20 different customizable flavors, Little said he can bring any dessert to life, in bread pudding form.

To order a Little Bread Pudding, contact Dane at (865) 740-1424, via e-mail at littlebreadpuddings@gmail.com or Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.