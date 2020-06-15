CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Making mandazi with a Congolese refugee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a cross between a beignet and cornbread, a sweet snack, home to the African Congo: mandazi.
Local Congolese refugee and community liason for Bridge Refugee Services, Rehema Mukeshimana, shares her recipe for this famous African doughnut.
Ingredients
3/4 cup of sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup of milk
4 cups of baking flour
1/2 tsp of salt
4 tbsp of vegetable oil
1 tsp of instant yeast
Instructions
- Prep all of your ingredients in separate bowls. Combine all of the dry ingredients in one large bowl. Combine all wet ingredients into a another bowl.
- Pour the wet ingredient mixture into bowl with dry ingredients. Mix ingredients together until the consistency resembles a paste. Allow 45 minutes for the dough to rise.
- Once the dough has risen, roll out and cut into squares.
- Fry in an oil of choice for four to five minutes on each side.
- Enjoy!