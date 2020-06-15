CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Making mandazi with a Congolese refugee

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a cross between a beignet and cornbread, a sweet snack, home to the African Congo: mandazi.

Local Congolese refugee and community liason for Bridge Refugee Services, Rehema Mukeshimana, shares her recipe for this famous African doughnut.

Ingredients

3/4 cup of sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup of milk

4 cups of baking flour

1/2 tsp of salt

4 tbsp of vegetable oil

1 tsp of instant yeast

Instructions

  1. Prep all of your ingredients in separate bowls. Combine all of the dry ingredients in one large bowl. Combine all wet ingredients into a another bowl.
  2. Pour the wet ingredient mixture into bowl with dry ingredients. Mix ingredients together until the consistency resembles a paste. Allow 45 minutes for the dough to rise.
  3. Once the dough has risen, roll out and cut into squares.
  4. Fry in an oil of choice for four to five minutes on each side.
  5. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.