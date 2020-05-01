Closings
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Skillet Shrimp Fajitas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This skillet shrimp fajita dish puts a spin on seafood just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 cups sliced bell peppers red, orange, yellow or a combination
  • 1 onion thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined, tails removed if desired
  • lime wedges for serving optional
  • flour tortillas and fajita toppings of your choice
  • salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over high heat. Add the peppers and onion to the pan and cook, until vegetables are soft and lightly charred on the edges.
  2. Combine chili powder, cumin, garlic power, onion powder, and smoked paprika into a bowl to pour over the vegetable mixture.
  3. Add in the shrimp and seasonings to the pan.
  4. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the shrimp are pink.
  5. Serve on tortillas with toppings and condiments. Enjoy!

