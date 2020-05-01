CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Skillet Shrimp Fajitas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This skillet shrimp fajita dish puts a spin on seafood just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 cups sliced bell peppers red, orange, yellow or a combination
- 1 onion thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined, tails removed if desired
- lime wedges for serving optional
- flour tortillas and fajita toppings of your choice
- salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oil in a large pan over high heat. Add the peppers and onion to the pan and cook, until vegetables are soft and lightly charred on the edges.
- Combine chili powder, cumin, garlic power, onion powder, and smoked paprika into a bowl to pour over the vegetable mixture.
- Add in the shrimp and seasonings to the pan.
- Cook for 5-7 minutes until the shrimp are pink.
- Serve on tortillas with toppings and condiments. Enjoy!