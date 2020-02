KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From smoked bologna and smoked chicken wings, to baked macaroni and banana pudding, the owners of Smashmouth BBQ say this food is SMASHALICIOUS!

Tony Kyle started smoking barbecue nearly a decade ago to raise money for the Fulton Youth athletic teams. Now, they have their own restaurant called Smashmouth BBQ, bringing this family style barbecue to members of the East Tennessee community.