CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Smoky Mountain Corn Chowder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need a perfect winter weather fix? Look no further than this family favorite: Smoky Mountain Corn Chowder.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1 medium red pepper
- 1 jalapeno pepper
- a pinch of garlic
- 3 chicken bouillon cubes
- 16 oz. of corn (frozen)
- 4 medium Yukon gold potatoes
- 32 oz. of chicken broth
- 1/2 lb. of hardwood bacon
- 1/2 lb. of shrimp (peeled & deveined)
- 2 tablespoons of flour
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
Instructions:
- Chop up onions and red bell pepper finely. Slice jalapeno. Peel, devein and season shrimp with salt and pepper.
- Add the chopped onions, red bell pepper, bacon fat and shrimp to the pot. Allow the shrimp to cook, and add in a pinch of garlic, bouillon cubes and thyme. Cook for 5 minutes and stir occasionally.
- In a small bowl, whisk the heavy cream and flour together until dissolved. Add the mixture, chicken broth, liquid smoke (optional), potatoes, corn and bacon to the pot. Simmer the chowder over low heat, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft and tender.
- Enjoy!